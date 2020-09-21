Watt recorded four tackles and 2.5 sacks in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Broncos.
Watt was impressive in coverage Week 1, recording two pass breakups and an interception against the Giants, but he was unleashed as a pass rusher versus the Broncos. This was his highest sack count in a game since Week 5 of the 2018 season, and the 25-year-old now has 37 sacks over 49 career games. Watt has an intriguing opportunity on tap Week 3 against the Texans, as Deshaun Watson has been dropped four times in both of his first two games.