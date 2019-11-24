Play

Coach Mike Tomlin said Watt played through a bone bruise in Sunday's win over Cincinnati, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Watt briefly left the game while dealing with the injury, but was able to return. The Wisconsin product picked up two solo tackles, a forced fumble and a sack in the win, and has now sacked gotten to the quarter back in each of the last eight games. If Watt can manage the bone bruise again, he'll have a great chance to sack the quarterback when he and the defense take on Baker Mayfield and the Browns in Week 13.

