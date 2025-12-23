Coach Mike Tomlin has no new updates on Watt (lung), but implied there may be participation in the early parts of Week 17, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Watt has seemed to be solely focused on recovering from his partially collapsed lung, but Tomlin's comments today implied that the coaching staff is aware of the outside linebacker's progress and that he might have a chance to participate in practice this week. If the Steelers can take the win over the Browns on Sunday, they would clinch the AFC North, and Watt would have a stress-free Week 18 to further recover before Wild Card Weekend.