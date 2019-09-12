Watt (hip) was officially listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice.

Coach Mike Tomlin pointed out Tuesday that he's optimistic Watt will be able to play in Week 2, even saying that the linebacker may be limited in practice throughout the week. The Wisconsin product was forced to leave Sunday night's game with the injury, and it's likely that the team will wait to confirm his status closer to game time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories