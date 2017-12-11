Watt totaled four tackles (all solo), including a sack in Pittsburgh's 39-38 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

A battered and bruised defense was unable to get to Joe Flacco for 59 minutes and 44 seconds, but Watt's sixth sack of the season, and the resulting fumble out of bounds, ended the game and clinched the AFC North for the Steelers. They face a difficult challenge in Week 15 against a New England offense that has averaged 36.5 PPG in their last four meetings, all Pittsburgh losses.