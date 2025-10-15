Steelers' T.J. Watt: Productive in Week 6 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watt posted five tackles, including 0.5 sacks, along with two defensed passes Sunday in a 23-9 victory against the Browns.
Watt's half-sack came on a third-down play in the second quarter and resulted in a Cleveland punt. It was the third straight game that Watt has gotten to the QB and pushed his season mark to 3.5 sacks. Watt was deemed a non-participant in practice for rest purposes both Monday and Tuesday this week, but he's not at risk of missing Thursday night's clash against Cincinnati.
More News
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Notches sack, INT in victory•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Ends sack drought in Week 3 win•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Still looking for first sack•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Tallies five tackles•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Inks three-year, $123 million deal•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Expected to skip minicamp•