Steelers' T.J. Watt: Productive versus Green Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watt recorded six tackles (two tackles) in Pittsburgh's loss versus the Packers on Sunday.
Watt had a bounceback performance after having logged just one tackle in the team's Week 8 loss to Cincinnati. The 31-year-old has registered just 4.0 sacks this season, which is well short of his typical output, but he'll look to be more productive during the second half of the season.
