Watt (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Watt racked up three tackles (two solo) and a forced fumble during Monday's win over the Colts, but he was limited by a rib injury at practice this week. He's played at least 80 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps in each of the last three games, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him handle a similar workload if he's available again Sunday.
