Watt tallied five solo tackles, including three sacks and a tackle for a loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass defense during the Steelers' 30-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

The Steelers struggled in many areas during Sunday's regular-season opener, but Watt was a major bright spot for the team. He racked up all three of the team's sacks and forced multiple fumbles for the first time since 2019. Watt's health has been one of his biggest concerns in recent seasons, but if he can remain on the field in 2023, he showed Sunday that he should continue to be one of the league's top defensive contributors.