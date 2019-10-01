Play

Watt recorded two tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in Monday's win over the Bengals.

Watt played a major role in a stellar defensive performance from the Steelers, which included eight sacks of Andy Dalton. Watt contributed 1.5 sacks of his own but also recovered the fumble of a Bud Dupree sack-strip.

