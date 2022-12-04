Watt (ribs) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

After stringing together three consecutive limited sessions ahead of the Week 13 matchup in Atlanta due to a ribs issue, Watt has since been cleared for action and should return to his usual starting pass-rushing role Sunday. When the 28-year-old is healthy and on the field, he's one of the league's elites considering he's collected 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble across just four contests played this season.