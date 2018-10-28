Steelers' T.J. Watt: Records another sack in win
Watt recorded seven tackles (six solo) including a sack during Sunday's 33-18 win over Cleveland.
With four sacks in his last three games, Watt leads the team with seven sacks on the season, exceeding his total of six for all of last season. He is on pace for 16 sacks and the team is on pace to record 55 sacks this season, second only to Baltimore, who they face in Week 9.
