Watt totaled six tackles (three solo) including a sack in Pittsburgh's 28-26 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

The sack was the first for Watt this season as he looks to build off his 13-sack performance in 2018. He also forced a fumble that was recovered by Mark Barron to setup Pittsburgh's first touchdown, but he and the Pittsburgh defense face a difficult challenge in Week 3 against a San Francisco offense averaging 36 points per game.

