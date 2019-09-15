Steelers' T.J. Watt: Records first sack
Watt totaled six tackles (three solo) including a sack in Pittsburgh's 28-26 loss to Seattle on Sunday.
The sack was the first for Watt this season as he looks to build off his 13-sack performance in 2018. He also forced a fumble that was recovered by Mark Barron to setup Pittsburgh's first touchdown, but he and the Pittsburgh defense face a difficult challenge in Week 3 against a San Francisco offense averaging 36 points per game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...