Watt logged five tackles (two solo) and a sack while forcing and recovering a fumble in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets.

Watt notched a strip-sack in consecutive games when he got to Sam Darnold with just 36 seconds remaining in the first half. The turnover was converted to the Steelers' only touchdown of the game just four plays later.

