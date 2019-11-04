Steelers' T.J. Watt: Records sack in fifth straight
Watt had three tackles (two solo) including one and a half sacks in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts.
He leads the Pittsburgh defense with 7.5 sacks this season and is on pace for a career-high 15 sacks. Watt has been virtually unstoppable but will face a difficult test in Week 10 against a Rams offensive line that has yielded just 12 sacks this season. Regardless, he is a must-start in IDP formats.
