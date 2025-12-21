Watt (lung) is focusing on getting healthy, and a date for him to return to action is uncertain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter indicates that Watt's focus is simply on recovering from his partially collapsed lung, with a return to play currently a secondary concern. The star linebacker has already been ruled out for Sunday's Week 16 game against Detroit, and it's not clear if he even has a chance to play Week 17 against Cleveland. Watt would need to get medical clearance for him to return against the Browns, though Schefter suggests that "ideally Watt gets more time to recover" from the lung injury.