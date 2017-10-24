Steelers' T.J. Watt: Rookie records fourth sack in win
Watt had six tackles (five solo), including a sack during Sunday's 29-14 victory over the Bengals.
Watt now has four sacks this season, tied for eighth most in the league for a linebacker. The rookie helped the defense collect four sacks and two interceptions, all after halftime, and has earned his spot as a starter on a defense that has held opponents to an average of 17 points per game. They will be tested in Week 8 against the Lions, who average nearly 27 points per game.
