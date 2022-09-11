Watt (pectoral) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's season opener against the Bengals, Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com reports.

Watt recorded six tackles and a sack before leaving the contest late in the fourth quarter. He went straight to the locker room and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. If the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is forced to miss an extended period, his loss would be detrimental to Pittsburgh's defense, which forced five turnovers in Week 1.