Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Friday that Watt (chest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Dolphins and is "resting comfortably" at home after having undergone a procedure on his lung Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Watt underwent surgery Thursday to repair a partially collapsed lung, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, and he's since been released from the hospital. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Watt will require rest and recuperation before being cleared for a return to the starting lineup. As such, his status for Week 16 against the Lions will also need to be monitored. With Watt slated to miss his first game of the season on Monday night, expect Nick Herbig to handle a starting role on defense versus Miami.