Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Friday that Watt has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Dolphins and is "resting comfortably" at home after having undergone a procedure Thursday to address a partially collapsed lung, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The edge rusher has since been released from the hospital, but Watt will need time to rest up and recover from the procedure before being cleared for a return to game action, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. As such, Watt's status for Week 16 against the Lions will also need to be monitored. With Watt slated to miss his first game of the season Monday, expect Nick Herbig to move into a starting role at outside linebacker.