Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Watt (pectoral) is ruled out for Week 2, but that he "won't make any commitments beyond that," Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Watt is expected to be looking at a recovery timetable of around six weeks if second and third opinions on his pectoral injury reveal that he doesn't need surgery, but at the very least the Steelers seem optimistic that he may not have suffered a season-ending issue. If Watt ends up being placed on IR, it will rule him out a minimum of four contests. In any case, for at least Week 2 versus New England, Malik Reed appears likely to handle an increased role on defense in Watt's stead.