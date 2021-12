Watt was ruled out from returning to Thursday's game against the Vikings due to a groin injury, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Watt came out of the locker for the second half in street clothes after previously being considered questionable to return. It remains to be seen whether the injury is serious, or if the Steelers are simply playing it safe given the lopsided nature of the game. Watt recorded one tackle and one quarterback hit prior to his exit.