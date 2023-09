Watt registered two tackles, both of which were sacks, in Sunday's 23-18 win over Las Vegas.

Watt continued his torrid start to the 2023 campaign in Week 3, notching two more sacks to raise his season total to six quarterback takedowns through three games. He's also added two pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown, this year.