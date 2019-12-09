Watt recorded two tackles (one solo) and an interception in Pittsburgh's 23-17 win over Arizona on Sunday.

After nine consecutive games with a sack Watt was unable to get to Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray but the rest of the Pittsburgh defense picked up the slack with five sacks. Watt still contributed in a big way when he intercepted a pass intended for Maxx Williams in the Pittsburgh endzone. Watt was still playing college ball for Wisconsin the last time Pittsburgh faced Week 15 opponent Buffalo in 2016 with Pittsburgh winning 27-20.