Steelers' T.J. Watt: Sacks Herbert in Week 10 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watt recorded three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense during the Steelers' 25-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Watt was responsible for the Steelers' fifth and final sack of the game in the fourth quarter, when he took down Justin Herbert for a three-yard loss that caused the Chargers to punt on the next play. Watt has recorded at least 0.5 sacks in six of his last seven games, and his 6.0 sacks (through nine regular-season games) leads the Steelers and is tied for 15th most in the NFL.
More News
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Productive versus Green Bay•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Minimal impact in Week 7 loss•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Productive in Week 6 win•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Notches sack, INT in victory•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Ends sack drought in Week 3 win•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Still looking for first sack•