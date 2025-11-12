Watt recorded three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense during the Steelers' 25-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Watt was responsible for the Steelers' fifth and final sack of the game in the fourth quarter, when he took down Justin Herbert for a three-yard loss that caused the Chargers to punt on the next play. Watt has recorded at least 0.5 sacks in six of his last seven games, and his 6.0 sacks (through nine regular-season games) leads the Steelers and is tied for 15th most in the NFL.