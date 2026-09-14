Watt made four solo tackles, including 2.0 sacks and a tackle for loss, and had one pass defensed for a 35-yard pick-six in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Falcons.

Watt turned back the clock for a vintage masterclass in Sunday's game, scoring a 35-yard touchdown in the second quarter off a Cooper Rush interception that turned out to be the difference in the contest. The edge rusher already has over a quarter of his 2025 sack total (7.0) after just one week of regular-season play. It is safe to say Watt has fully recovered from the lung injury that plagued him throughout the end of the 2025 campaign.