Watt recorded eight tackles (seven solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Packers.

Watt was able to get to the quarterback again in Week 10, raising his season sack total to 10.5 through nine games. The sack also represented put his career total through 96 contests at 88, passing his brother J.J. Watt's 87.5 through his first 100 career games. Only former Eagles and Packers defensive lineman Reggie White with 105 sacks through 100 contests has more.