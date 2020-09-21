Watt collected four tackles (three solo) including 2.5 sacks in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Broncos.
After being denied by the Giants in Week 1 Watt had a huge game against the Broncos. His 2.5 sacks give him 98.5 sacks in 114 career games, good enough to surpass Chandler Jones of the Cardinals among active sack leaders. Only Von Miller (ankle - IR) of the Broncos is ahead of him with 106 sacks in 135 games. Watt will look to close the gap when he faces Deshaun Watson of the Texans for the first time. The game will also be the first-ever "Watt Bowl" featuring Watt and his brother Derek Watt facing older brother J.J. Watt.