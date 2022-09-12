Watt (pectoral) will receive second and third medical opinions about his injury Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Watt is pursuing information to inform him between two possible recovery timeframes. If the star pass rusher needs to undergo surgery it will likely spell the end of his 2022 season, while he could merely face a six-week rehab timetable if he can avoid a procedure. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year's overall impact for Pittsburgh's defense can't be understated, so much will hinge on the results of Watt's consultations Tuesday.