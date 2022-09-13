Watt won't require surgery for his torn left pectoral muscle and is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After receiving multiple medical opinions on the injury he sustained in the Steelers' Week 1 win over the Bengals, the star linebacker was determined not to have suffered any damage to his pectoral tendon. As a result, Watt will be able to treat his injury through rest and rehab rather than surgery, which would have put him at risk of missing the majority of the season. At this stage, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has ruled out Watt for only the team's Week 2 matchup with the Patriots, but those invested in the 27-year-old in IDP leagues should count on him being sidelined for at least the next four games, barring a swifter recovery than anticipated. With that in mind, Watt is a likely candidate to get placed on injured reserve in the coming days to afford the Steelers some more roster flexibility in the short term. Malik Reed, whom the Steelers acquired from the Broncos shortly before Week 1, is the favorite to replace Watt as the starter at outside linebacker opposite Alex Highsmith.