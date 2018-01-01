Steelers' T.J. Watt: Sets franchise rookie sack record
Watt, who recorded eight tackles (six solo), including a sack in Sunday's win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 54 tackles (40 solo), including seven sacks, with an interception and a forced fumble in 15 games.
Expectations were high for Watt, who was selected in the first round (30th overall) of the 2017 draft, and he delivered, even outperforming older brother J.J., who missed much of his season due to injury. The eight tackles were a game-high for the rookie, who also set a franchise record for most sacks by a rookie.
More News
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Preserves win with game-ending sack•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Notches sack in win•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Rookie records fourth sack in win•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: First sack since season opener•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Full participant in practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Out for Week 3•
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...