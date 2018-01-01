Watt, who recorded eight tackles (six solo), including a sack in Sunday's win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 54 tackles (40 solo), including seven sacks, with an interception and a forced fumble in 15 games.

Expectations were high for Watt, who was selected in the first round (30th overall) of the 2017 draft, and he delivered, even outperforming older brother J.J., who missed much of his season due to injury. The eight tackles were a game-high for the rookie, who also set a franchise record for most sacks by a rookie.