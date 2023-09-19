Watt recorded four tackles (two solo), including one sack and two tackles for a loss, a pass defense and a fumble returned for a touchdown during the Steelers' 26-22 win over the Browns on Monday.

The Steelers' defense stepped up during Monday's matchup, as they returned an interception for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, while Watt recovered a fumble and returned it 16 yards for the go-ahead score with just under seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. He also recorded a sack late in the first half to put him at 81.5 for his career, surpassing James Harrison for the Steelers' all-time record for sacks. Watt was limited to just 10 games in 2022 but has gotten off to a hot start this year, logging nine tackles (seven solo), including four sacks, two pass defenses, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown over the first two games of the season.