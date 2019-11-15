Play

Watt totaled four tackles (two solo) including a sack in Pittsburgh's 21 - 7 loss to Cleveland Thursday night.

In a game the Steelers would like to forget Watt had the lone defensive highlight when he got to quarterback Baker Mayfield and now has a team-leading 10.5 sacks. Watt had 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery earlier this season against Week 12 opponent Cincinnati in a 27-3 win in which six different players combined for eight sacks. The Bengals have allowed the seventh most sacks this season (31) making the Steelers an attractive option despite the lackluster effort against Cleveland.

