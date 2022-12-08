Watt (ribs) did not participate during practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Watt was limited in each practice Week 13 before suiting up and playing 87 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps versus Atlanta. The star outside linebacker remained limited during the the team's first session Week 14, and his activity has now taken a step back during practice Thursday. Watt will have one more opportunity to improve his status before Friday's final injury report. Otherwise, he could be at risk of missing missing his eighth game of the season Sunday against Baltimore.