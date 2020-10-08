Watt (knee) was a non-participant during Thursday's practice session, Joe Rutter of Trib Live Sports reports.
The reigning All-Pro pass rusher has established himself as an early contender for Defensive Player of the Year honors, with 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss in Pittsburgh's three games. Watt has started in 48 consecutive contests for the Steelers, but with this update, he lands on the team's injury report for the first time in 2020. Week 5 could prove to be a lucrative outing for Watt if he is able to suit up, as the opposing Eagles are tied for the third-most sacks allowed in the NFL at 3.5 per game.