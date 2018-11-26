Watt had just one tackle (solo) during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Denver.

Watt entered the week tied with his brother J.J. for fourth best in the league with 10 sacks on the season but left in the first quarter with a wrist injury. Although he returned after halftime Watt did not register another tackle all game. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Pittsburgh. They'll look to return to their winning ways in Week 13 against the Chargers.

More News
Our Latest Stories