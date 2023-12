Watt (concussion) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Watt sustained the concussion in Thursday's 21-18 loss to the Patriots. He left early in the first quarter but returned and played 50 defensive snaps. Watt will have to pass the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to be available for Saturday's game against the Colts. Watt is second in the league with 14.0 sacks behind Khalil Mack (15).