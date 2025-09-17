Watt recorded four tackles (two solo) in the Steelers' loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Watt is still looking for his first sack of 2025, as two games is his longest sack-less drought to begin a season since Watt entered the league in 2017. The Pittsburgh defense has uncharacteristically hemorrhaged points to begin the season, and Watt has nine tackles (five solo), two QB hits and one pass breakup across two contests.