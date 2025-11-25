Watt recorded five total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also forcing a fumble in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Bears.

Watt was able to get to the quarterback for the third time in four weeks, securing a strip sack of Caleb Williams in the second quarter, a fumble which was ultimately recovered for a touchdown by teammate Nick Herbig. The sack was also the linebacker's 115th of his career, passing his older brother J.J. Watt's 114.5 career sacks. On the year, T.J. Watt has compiled 43 total tackles (18 solo), including 7.0 sacks, while also adding an interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 11 contests.