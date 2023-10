Head Coach Mike Tomlin said that Watt suffered a finger injury during Pittsburgh's 17-10 win against the Ravens on Sunday, Brian Batko of Post-Gazette Sports reports.

Watt still came up big for the Steelers despite the injury, recovering a Lamar Jackson fumble late in the game that would help the team clinch the win. If the 2017 first-round pick ends up missing time, Nick Herbig should see increased playing time.