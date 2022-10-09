Watt (pectoral) underwent arthroscopic knee surgery recently, which will delay his potential return by at least a week, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reprots.

Watt was expected to miss six weeks after tearing his pectoral during the team's season opener, but he'll now likely be sidelined until after the Steelers' Week 9 bye, per Schefter. Pittsburgh's defense was suffocating with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year on the field in Week 1, but they've struggled in his absence. Malik Reed has replaced Watt as a starter on the edge, but Alex Highsmith has taken over as the team's top pass rusher.