Watt won't return to Sunday's preseason game versus the Lions due to a knee injury, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Watt was undercut by Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson early on, but he remained in the contest before eventually going to the locker room. Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted Watt's injury is to his left leg, and the Steelers won't take any chances with the biggest cap number on their roster. Watt is coming off four consecutive campaigns with at least 13 sacks, including a career-high 22.5 last year.