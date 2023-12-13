Watt (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Watt is making progress in his potential return from a concussion suffered last Thursday in the Steelers' 21-18 loss to the Patriots. With his return to full practice Wednesday, Watt appears to be on the cusp of clearing the five-step concussion protocol, though he'll still need to attain clearance from an independent neurologist before suiting up Saturday against the Colts. The star edge rusher has recorded 52 tackles, 14 sacks, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception through 13 appearances this season.