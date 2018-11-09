Steelers' T.J. Watt: Tallies eighth sack
Watt had a sack and a forced fumble in Thursday's 52-21 win over the Panthers.
Watt also hit Cam Newton in the end zone to force an errant pass, resulting in a pick-six for fellow linebacker Vince Williams. The 24-year-old's strong sophomore campaign continues as he has 43 tackles (29 solo), eight sacks and two forced fumbles through the first nine games of the season.
