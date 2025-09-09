Steelers' T.J. Watt: Tallies five tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watt logged five tackles (three solo) and a pass deflection during Pittsburgh's win over the Jets on Sunday.
Watt managed to have a strong performance in his season debut despite being unable to record a sack. The 30-year-old has racked up double-digit sacks in seven of his nine previous seasons, which earned him a three-year, $123 million extension in July, and he will look to bring down Sam Darnold for his first sack of the campaign next week versus the Seahawks.
