Watt logged five tackles (three solo) and a pass deflection during Pittsburgh's win over the Jets on Sunday.

Watt managed to have a strong performance in his season debut despite being unable to record a sack. The 30-year-old has racked up double-digit sacks in seven of his nine previous seasons, which earned him a three-year, $123 million extension in July, and he will look to bring down Sam Darnold for his first sack of the campaign next week versus the Seahawks.