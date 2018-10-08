Steelers' T.J. Watt: Three sacks in blowout win
Watt led the defense with eight tackles (six solo) including three sacks during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Falcons.
The three sacks were Watt's first since the three he recorded in Week 1 against Cleveland to give him six on the season. He'll look to add to that total in Week 6 against Cincinnati and Andy Dalton, who has been sacked seven times in his past three games.
