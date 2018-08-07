Watt (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason opener against the Eagles, Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com reports.

Watt left Sunday's practice with a hamstring injury, and while the severity is still unknown, the Steelers see no reason to rush the second-year linebacker back into action after just a few days. Expect Pittsburgh to continue to act with extra caution while Watt continues to be evaluated.

