The Steelers believe that Watt suffered a torn pectoral in Sunday's win over the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Watt is in line to undergo scans Monday to confirm the severity of his injury, but it looks like the Steelers are bracing for unfavorable results here. Losing the 27-year-old, who recorded 22.5 sacks last season, would obviously be a major hit to the team's pass rush moving forward.