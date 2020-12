Watt recorded seven tackles (three solo), including two sacks, in Wednesday's 19-14 win over the Ravens.

Following his two sacks in Wednesday's contest, Watt now leads the league with 11 sacks over the first 11 games of 2020. The 2017 first-rounder has been a defensive force this season, picking up 39 tackles (30 solo), one interception and six pass defenses.