Watt totaled five tackles (four solo) including two sacks in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.

This makes six consecutive games with a sack for Watt, who has a team-leading 9.5 sacks this season. He is surely looking forward to Pittsburgh's Week 11 game against Cleveland having recorded four sacks in two games against them last season. As always Watt is a must-start in IDP formats.